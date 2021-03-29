Last updated on .From the section Football

Gareth Bale is Wales' all-time leading scorer with 33 goals in 89 appearances

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales v Czech Republic Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 30 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Wales host the Czech Republic on Tuesday in what already feels like a significant match just two games into their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Group E second seeds Wales started with a 3-1 defeat away against group favourites Belgium last Wednesday.

Czech Republic are third seeds, but top the group after thrashing Estonia 6-2 and drawing with Belgium.

Having made 11 changes for Saturday's friendly win over Mexico, Wales hope to have their first team fresh and firing.

"We've had two difficult games against teams in the top 10 in the world - we gave a good account of ourselves," said Wales caretaker manager Robert Page.

"We went toe to toe in the second half against Belgium and held our own. The win on Saturday sets us up nicely and we'll be going for the win [on Tuesday].

"The Czechs will as well - we've seen them play home and away and their approach is the same - so we'll both be going for the win and it should make for an entertaining game."

When the draw was made, Belgium were overwhelming favourites to top Group E and qualify automatically as the world's number one-ranked team.

As a result, Wales and the Czech Republic were expected to battle it out for second place and a play-off spot, though the latter might have their sights set higher after their draw with Belgium in Prague.

Wales will be willing to chance their arm for a shot at top spot too, particularly because winning their Nations League group in November has all but guaranteed them a place in the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

"It's always been an important game but [the Czech draw with Belgium] doesn't put more importance on it," said Page.

"It just gives us a better opportunity that if we do get the win, the table looks a lot healthier.

"It's still early stages so we're not going to get carried away. Like every game, we'll approach it with the mentality to get the win."

Team news

Wales have sent Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts back to their clubs

Having picked a young and experimental side for Saturday's friendly win over Mexico, Wales are set to revert to their strongest line-up available against the Czech Republic.

That will mean recalls for the likes of captain Gareth Bale and his Tottenham team-mate Joe Rodon.

Wales will be without Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts after they were released from the squad for "breaching protocols".

Midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen, as well as defenders Ben Davies and Tom Lockyer, withdrew from the squad last week because of injury.

But there is better news regarding striker Kieffer Moore, who Page has described as being fit to play despite struggling with a heel injury recently.

The 6ft 5in Cardiff City target man scored the winner against Mexico to take his tally to five goals in 14 international appearances, but has not started any of Wales' past four competitive games.

Defender James Lawrence has rejoined the squad having initially been unable to travel to Wales because of Covid-19 rules in Germany, where he plays for club side St Pauli.

Czech Republic centre-back Ondrej Kudela has travelled to Cardiff despite earlier reports that he may be left out due to security concerns.

Rangers' Glen Kamara said he was racially abused by Kudela during a Europa League game earlier this month.

Slavia Prague later claimed Kudela was attacked after the match. In a statement, Slavia said Kudela admitted swearing at Kamara but denied the "disgusting accusation" of racism.

Czech Republic will have all their German-based players available - including captain Vladimir Darida and striker Patrik Schick - after they missed Saturday's draw with Belgium in Prague because of the Covid-19 restrictions which had affected Wales' Lawrence.

