Last updated on

Scotland are preparing to start their campaign against Austria on Thursday

World Cup qualifying Group F: Scotland v Austria Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

A new World Cup qualifying campaign is almost upon Scotland, with the unfamiliar spring in the step provided by the prospect of European Championship football this summer.

But any Tartan Army fan already dreaming of slapping the sun cream on in Qatar next year may not want to get too carried away, according to one study.

Scotland will be defying the odds if they end their 24-year wait to reach a World Cup, with Gracenote metadata company giving Steve Clarke's side only a 12.5% chance by a study of the form books.

That makes them 28th of Europe's 55 hopefuls chasing 13 places in Qatar.

Gracenote also say Scotland have only an 8.57% chance of topping their qualifying group. Their chances are obviously better of reaching the play-offs, but even then it only jumps to 21.08%.

Clarke's side host Austria in their opening Group F game on Thursday.

According to the simulation using Gracenote's world football ranking, the visitors are second favourites to top the section. Franco Foda's side are given a 26.80% chance of doing so but are 44.33% likely to reach the finals in Qatar through the play-offs.

Denmark are favourites to win Group F, given a 60.21% chance of coming out on top.

Indeed, they are the ninth most certain of Europe's sides to win their section, just behind England, with Belgium out in front, Austria in 12th and Wales one spot below.

Scotland are one place above Republic of Ireland, with Northern Ireland four more places back in 33rd.

With England given a 66.4% chance of winning their group and Wales fourth most likely to finish runners-up in their group, they are the most likely team to be playing in the play-offs - and the only UK side expected to do so and reach the finals.