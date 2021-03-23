World Cup Qualifying - European
SerbiaSerbia19:45R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium

World Cup 2022 qualifying: I will fight for World Cup for my country - Coleman

Last updated on .From the section Football

Seamus Coleman in Republic of Ireland training
Suspension, injuries and Matt Doherty's increased role have meant Seamus Coleman hasn't won an international cap in 17 months
World Cup 2022 qualifying: Serbia v Republic of Ireland
Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade Date: Wednesday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has said he wants to help provide "a World Cup for the country" ahead of the start of qualification for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Stephen Kenny's side begin their Group A campaign in Serbia on Wednesday.

The Republic's last major tournament was the Euro 2016 finals and their last World Cup appearance was in 2002.

"I want a World Cup for the lads that are here, for the fans at home," said the Everton defender.

Coleman, 32, is in line to win his first cap in 17 months on Wednesday in Belgrade and he admits there may not be too many more opportunities for him to experience another finals tournament after his trip to Euro 2016.

However, he insists personal ambition is not even on his mind as he prepares for his latest challenge.

"My frame of mind is I want Ireland to get to the World Cup. My frame of mind is never 'My last chance this, my last chance that'. I want to fight for my country," he added.

"When that ends, that ends. It's never a case of it being, 'Ah, this could be my last one.' Whether it be the last or the second-last, whatever the case may be, I don't care. I just want a World Cup for the country.

"And then I've had my time, I've had my Euros, I've had my caps behind me and I'm not thinking that this could the last one. That doesn't enter my mind whatsoever.

"There's a bigger picture than this being Seamus Coleman's last chance at a World Cup, definitely."

Coleman's last cap came in a 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifier defeat in Switzerland in October 2019 in which he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The Republic of Ireland have yet to win in Stephen Kenny's eight games in charge
The Republic of Ireland have yet to win in Stephen Kenny's eight games in charge

The intervening period has seen a change of manager - Stephen Kenny has replaced Mick McCarthy at the helm - while Tottenham defender Matt Doherty's rise to prominence and a series of injuries have kept Coleman on the sidelines.

"I can't explain how much I've missed it. It's been something that's been on my mind. I love playing for my country and I can't even remember when the last one was - it might have been my sending off, which is a very long time," he added.

"To get here, to be with the lads, to be with the staff is an amazing feeling, but then ultimately getting out there and putting on the green shirt is what we always want, and that's what I want tomorrow, so we'll see what happens.

"But I'm delighted to be here and I can't wait to get started again."

Travers to start in goal

The Republic head into the game without a win in eight attempts under new manager Kenny, who admits striker Aaron Connolly and midfielder James McClean are "under-cooked" following their recovery from rib and heel injuries respectively.

The team not have scored a single goal in their last seven matches and have a long list of injury absentees including Darren Randolph, Caoimhin Kelleher, the in-from Conor Hourihane, Callum O'Dowda, Kevin Long, James McCarthy, John Egan and Adam Idah.

Kenny confirmed Bournemouth's Mark Travers will start in Serbia after West Ham keeper Randolph and Liverpool's Kellehr were ruled out.

Travers will win just his third cap and make his first competitive appearance, having got the nod ahead of Kieran O'Hara and 19-year-old Gavin Bazunu.

Kenny said: "I do take it on board that the players are inexperienced, I do take that on board, but we have faith in them as goalkeepers.

"Mark will play and we have every faith in him."

The Republic host Luxembourg on Saturday in their second qualifying match before a friendly against 2022 hosts Qatar at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 24th March 2021

  • SerbiaSerbia19:45R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
  • TurkeyTurkey17:00NetherlandsNetherlands
  • PortugalPortugal19:45AzerbaijanAzerbaijan
  • FinlandFinland19:45Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina
  • FranceFrance19:45UkraineUkraine
  • BelgiumBelgium19:45WalesWales
  • EstoniaEstonia19:45Czech RepCzech Republic
  • GibraltarGibraltar19:45NorwayNorway
  • LatviaLatvia19:45MontenegroMontenegro
  • CyprusCyprus19:45SlovakiaSlovakia
  • MaltaMalta19:45RussiaRussia
  • SloveniaSlovenia19:45CroatiaCroatia

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Serbia00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Spain00000000
5Sweden00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Italy00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3France00000000
4Kazakhstan00000000
5Ukraine00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus00000000
2Belgium00000000
3Czech Rep00000000
4Estonia00000000
5Wales00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Israel00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Scotland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Netherlands00000000
5Norway00000000
6Turkey00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2Cyprus00000000
3Malta00000000
4Russia00000000
5Slovakia00000000
6Slovenia00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3England00000000
4Hungary00000000
5Poland00000000
6San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Liechtenstein00000000
5North Macedonia00000000
6Romania00000000
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport