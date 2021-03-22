Last updated on .From the section Wales

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has won 11 Wales caps

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Belgium v Wales Venue: Den Dreef, Leuven Date: Wednesday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C Highlights: Match of the Day Wales, BBC One Wales, 24 March, from 22:45 GMT and later on demand

Tyler Roberts feels taking the knee has lost its impact ahead of Wales' opening 2022 World Cup qualifier in Belgium.

It has not yet been decided whether Wales' players will continue to take the knee before Wednesday's game.

The decision will be made at the pre-match meeting between the two nations and Uefa on the morning of the game.

"It is a great thing that brings all the players together and the football world should be proud of that," Leeds United forward Roberts said.

"But it is not doing too much when you see the social media abuse that has been going on the past weeks and months. I feel it has lost its impact.

"It is concerning, as it is too easy for these people to create these accounts to send abusive comments and get away with it.

"It is something that needs to happen a lot higher up."

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha recently became the first Premier League player not to make the gesture since Project Restart in June.

Zaha said the action had "just become a part of the pre-match routine" and failed to prevent black players from receiving abuse on social media platforms.

After Wednesday's game with Belgium in Leuven, Wales host Mexico in a friendly at Cardiff City Stadium, then face the Czech Republic at the same venue in another World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, 30 March.

Premier League goals elusive

Roberts has started the last six games for Leeds in a number 10 role behind Patrick Bamford.

The 22-year-old has shown some impressive form since Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa placed his faith in him with a starting role.

But the 11-times capped Roberts has yet to score in the Premier League and said: "That's something I know I need to add to my game. I need to get into more positions to score those goals.

"It's been frustrating, not scoring yet. I've been hard on myself for not scoring, but I have faith it will happen."

With skipper Gareth Bale and Daniel James expected to fill the wide positions, Roberts would appear to be challenging Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore for a starting place in Wales' front three.

"Any position I can get minutes in I'm easy," Roberts said. "Thinking of the future I see myself as a number nine and prefer playing nine.

"Number 10 is a position I've kind of learned and had to study over the last few years. But I'm comfortable playing there."