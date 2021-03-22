Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Jordan Clarke had only been sent off twice before in his professional career - once for Coventry, once for Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe captain Jordan Clarke has avoided an automatic three-game ban after having his red card in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Southend overturned.

The ex-Coventry City defender, 29, was dismissed by referee Robert Lewis for violent conduct in the incident that also earned Southend a penalty.

However, an independent regulatory commission has upheld Scunthorpe's claim of wrongful dismissal.

The Iron heard on Monday that their appeal had been successful.

Clarke is now free to play for Scunthorpe, who stand 18th in League Two, in Tuesday's home game with Bradford City.