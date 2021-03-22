Introducing Gemma Grainger

New Wales manager Gemma Grainger is open to adding players to her squad to boost depth as she targets a first major finals appearance.

Wales have given Grainger a four-year deal to succeed Jayne Ludlow as national team manager.

Grainger says she is focussing on April friendlies with Canada and Denmark but will then look to add to her backroom staff and possibly the player pool.

"Absolutely that is in my thoughts," she told BBC Sport Wales.

Wales men's success in reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016 came on the back of fielding a squad that included several players who qualified for Wales through parents or grandparents, such as defender Ashley Williams who captained the side in France.

Wales women's squad contains world-class talent such as Jessica Fishlock, Sophie Ingle, Hayley Ladd and Angharad James, but arguably lacks the depth on the men's side.

"It is also in my thoughts on how we grow the player pool and make sure there is strength in depth there… for all the players who are eligible," Grainger said.

"I want to be part of the process of giving the women more opportunities.

"For me it is prioritising that next part of the journey now, we want to be a team who inspires the nation and makes the nation proud of the women's national team.

"So the results are a key part of my role, but so is continuing to grow the game and build on the foundations already here.

"The players, we have some real potential, there are some world-class players here and I am looking forward to working with them, unlocking that potential and maximising our strengths to be the best we can be."

Player support a boost

Grainger has already spoken with Wales' senior players and hopes to have more conversations before the squad convene for friendlies against Canada on Friday, 9 April at a venue to be confirmed, with the Cardiff City Stadium hosting Denmark on Tuesday, 13 April.

BBC Sport Wales understands the squad are supportive of Grainger's appointment and she admits it is a good feeling to have the players on board after she succeeded such a popular manager in Ludlow.

"I think this is the right opportunity, right now, to take the game forward. The game is growing so quickly. The ambitions of the FAW [Football Association of Wales] are something I am so passionate about," Grainger said.

"We are in the place we are now. Jayne laid some fantastic foundations and now it is up to us to move things on even further.

"I am a passionate football supporter and an ambassador for women's football, I want to make the nation proud of the team.

"The players having been welcoming, which is really nice. They are passionate and they are really excited about what the next chapter looks like."

Unlike Ludlow, Grainger will only be in charge of Wales' senior side, rather than overseeing the age-grade teams as well.

The 38-year-old believes it is an exciting time for women's football, with more resources set to be given to the women's game, and feels her experiences with the English Football Association mean she is well placed to grow the game further.

"It was a tough decision to leave the Football Association, it's been a big part of my career, but on of my ambitions has always been to lead a senior team and this opportunity is at exactly the right time and I am so excited about that," she added.

"I think my experience was a big part of me getting the job, my whole career has been geared towards getting to this level.

"I am a proud ambassador for the game and I think that passion was key to the decision to allow me to take this team forward and the belief I have in doing that.

"It's an evolving game, changing rapidly. The exposure it is now getting, in the WSL [Women's Super League] for example, is right and the way it's growing in the UK is so positive. It is something we all want to build on.

"The number-one aim is to qualify for a major tournament and, in terms of our mentality, that starts with the World Cup campaign, I am looking forward to the draw on 30 April.

"But it's a mentality switch for me, it's how we build our strategy for the four years."

Grainger has no doubt she can be the women to lead Wales to a first major finals.

"Absolutely, I do, yes," she said, when asked if that is possible.

"Over the next four years we'll have a plan in place and the priority will be that qualification to a major tournament.

"That's not going to be easy, but it shouldn't be easy."

"That'll be our focus, and everything that we put in place will be to meet that and achieve that goal."