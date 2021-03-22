Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Mansfield Town midfielders Jason Law and Tyrese Sinclair have both penned new deals with the League Two club.

The academy graduates have added a further year to their contracts to remain at Field Mill until June 2022.

Law, 21, has made nine league appearances since breaking into the first team in February, scoring his first goal against Grimsby on Saturday.

Sinclair, 20, who made his league debut in September, has played 14 games this season, mostly as a substitute.

"Jason is someone we want to give some game time to this season, with a view to him being an important player for us next season," Mansfield boss Nigel Clough told the club's website. external-link

"Tyrese is still on the fringes and probably needs to get some football on loan somewhere. We'll look at that this season, if not next season."

The club also has the option of extending both deals for a further year.

Mansfield are 16th in League Two and face Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night (18:00 GMT).