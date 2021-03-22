McGivern wants competitive football for Irish League teams before playing in European competition

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern believes Irish Premiership clubs competing in Europe could benefit from the local football season starting in May.

European qualifying traditionally falls in July, several weeks after the end of the Irish League season.

But McGivern feels starting the season in May would give Irish League sides a stronger chance of European progress.

"We believe we need to be playing competitive games around the European qualifying rounds," said McGivern.

"This year it's in July. You can have summer training camps, you can have friendly games against southern or Scottish opposition, but nothing beats competitive games."

In 2019, Linfield embarked on a pre-season training camp in Spain prior to their run to the Europa League play-off round, where they lost to Azerbaijani side Qarabag.

Last week, the Blues - who are on course to win their third successive Irish League crown - unveiled an ambitious five-year strategy, in which they outlined their support for a change in seasonality in the domestic game in order to "optimise preparations for European competition".

"In our view, NIFL should move towards, not a totally summer league, but a league that starts perhaps in May and runs through to February that means that when the qualifying rounds come around, you are playing those competitive games," McGivern told Sportsound Extra Time.

"The players have a better opportunity then because they're up against teams that are also playing competitive football. I know there are different views across the league.

"We've had previous discussions around this and weren't able to get to a consensus, but I do get the sense now that more clubs would be willing to have some kind of switch to May-February or something similar to down south."

Coleraine, Glentoran and Linfield have all won Europa League ties over the last two seasons

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has previously called for a change to the Irish Premiership calendar, with Glens chairman Stephen Henderson saying an improvement to current training facilities and playing surfaces would be needed if "we're going to stick with a winter calendar".

"I believe that football should be played on grass where possible and that we should have a winter season," said Henderson.

"But what's very clear, Mick [McDermott] has articulated correctly is that if we're going to stick with a winter calendar we need to massively increase and improve the facilities, like training facilities as well as better investment into our playing surfaces.

"If we don't do that, we're not going to get the benefit in terms of our teams competing better and progressing within Europe.

"Such is the financial rewards for playing in Europe, money coming into our game, moving towards the model that Roy has indicated in terms of seasonality is probably going to be the only way to give ourselves the best chance of embracing the new European landscape with the competitions that are now available to us."

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry added that now is the "time to do something about" the potential local football calendar switch with the Bannsiders having struggled at the start of the domestic season after their European adventure last summer, which culminated in a penalty shootout defeat by Motherwell after seeing off La Fiorita and Maribor.

McKendry said: "People like ourselves and managers collectively need to sit down and say 'look, we've talked about this long enough, let's put a roadmap in place and see how we can do it.'"

Listen to the full discussion with Roy McGivern, Stephen Henderson and Colin McKendry on Sportsound Extra Time from 18:05 GMT on BBC Radio Ulster.