Rangers will finish their title-winning season at home to Aberdeen on 15 May, with their final derby with deposed champions Celtic on 2 May at Ibrox.

It follows publication by the SPFL of the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures after the top flight splits into two sections of six teams.

The bottom six will conclude on Sunday May 16.

Hamilton Academical, currently 12th, will host Kilmarnock, presently one place above, on that day.

Ross County, a point above the Ayrshire side and two clear of Accies, will visit Motherwell in their final game.

