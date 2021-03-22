Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Livingston captain Marvin Bartley has been invited on to the SFA's equality body

Scotland's players will be supported in walking off the pitch if subjected to any form of racist abuse, assistant manager Steven Reid has revealed.

It comes as the Scottish FA has invited clubs to a special summit to discuss ways of tackling the issue.

That follows Thursday's incident when Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara claimed he was racially abused by Slavia Prague centre-half Ondrej Kudela.

"We have to be fully supportive of the decision of the players," Reid said.

"If that's to walk off the pitch then that's what they'll be allowed to do."

Scotland start their World Cup qualifying campaign at home to Austria on Thursday, with the squad having already decided to follow the example of Dundee United, Motherwell and Rangers to "Stand Up and say #NoToRacism" rather than taking the knee.

"I think everyone's had enough of the token fines here and there and I think it's about proper action now, proper bans - some severe punishments," Reid suggested. "Hence why people have decided, in their own way, not to take a knee and to make their own statements."

The SFA was criticised external-link by Kamara's lawyer, Aamer Anwar, for its "silence" over Thursday's incident during the Europa League tie at Ibrox.

However, the governing body says it will be the "top item" at Tuesday's first meeting of its newly configured equality and diversity advisory board.

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley and Scotland striker Leanne Ross have been invited to the body as advisors.

Joining them will be PFA Scotland president Tony Higgins, Jordan Allison from Show Racism the Red Card, Maureen McGonigle of Scottish Women in Sport and Sirri Topping from the Leadership, Equality and Active Participation in Sports Scotland charity.

Clubs have been informed by letter that the board's first step will be to organise an online summit at the end of March in an effort "to champion meaningful change".

Kamara claims that Kudela whispered a racist remark in his ear during Rangers' last-16 defeat, while the Czech Republic international has denied the claim and his club have in turn alleged that their player was assaulted in the tunnel after the match.

European governing body Uefa and Police Scotland are investigating the allegations along with claims of racist abuse and death threats that appeared on social media.