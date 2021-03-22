Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Richie Wellens (far left) celebrated Salford's EFL Trophy success with his coaching staff - just a week before leaving

Richie Wellens has left his post as manager of Salford City after agreeing to depart by mutual consent.

His exit comes little more than a week after Salford won the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley, and just under five months after his appointment.

Wellens, 40, left Swindon in October to join the League Two club, where he won 11 and lost nine of 30 games in charge.

Salford, who offered thanks to Wellens in a short statement, say news about a new boss will be made "in due course".

Having sacked Graham Alexander to pave the way for Wellens' arrival at Peninsula Stadium, Salford are now looking for their third manager of the season.

Saturday's defeat by leaders Cheltenham left them six points outside the play-off places and with one win in their past eight games in the league.

Former Manchester United trainee and Salford player Wellens, a former team-mate of the consortium members Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs, was brought in after he helped Swindon to promotion from League Two as manager last season.

Scholes had previously recommended the former Blackpool and Leicester midfielder as an appointment at Oldham, although he could not guide the Latics away from relegation to the fourth tier before his departure in 2018.

He was at the helm for Salford's EFL Trophy success over Portsmouth, a final delayed a year by the events of the Covid-19 pandemic, the club's first honour as an English Football League club.