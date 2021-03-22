Top Football Tweets: Lineker's up for the cup

Lineker was very excited on Sunday's coverage.

It was an FA Cup weekend and Leicester City made the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 1982. Elsewhere, Celtic and Rangers put rivalries aside for a moment and Coleraine FC reminded us how beautiful football can be.

1. Consummate professional

Nothing to see here - just our main anchor putting any partisan feelings to one side to deliver a fair and balanced reaction to Leicester City making it to the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Manchester United on Sunday.

It was a good display from Brendan Rodgers' team and one that made a statement against top two rivals.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to find inspiration from the bench after bringing on four substitutes in the second half.

Harsh subtweet

2. Chelsea impress

Thomas Tuchel's impressive start to life at Chelsea continued with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, to take them into the FA Cup semi-finals against Manchester City.

3. Point to prove

Southampton also progressed to the semi-finals, where they were drawn to face either Leicester City or Manchester United during half-time of the last quarter-final game on Sunday.

With both Leicester and Manchester United having thumped Southampton 9-0 in recent history, Saints fans knew they'd get a chance for revenge no matter who progressed.

3. Glasgow united

It was an Old Firm weekend - the first since Rangers clinched the Scottish Premiership title.

In a week where Glen Kamara insists he was racially abused by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela, Celtic showed solidarity with their city rivals. A nice reminder that some things are bigger than football. When it did get down to the football, however, it was also reassuring to see that the healthy rivalry between the teams was still alive and, er, kicking.

4. Blue it

An academic point.

In different parts of Scotland, Rangers fans were still celebrating their team winning the title and stopping Celtic from reaching an historic 10 in a row.

5. Football, but make it Renaissance art

Put image number three here in the Louvre!

6. Lewandowski is not of this world

The 32-year-old continued to set new levels this weekend, with a perfect hat-trick against Stuttgart, despite Bayern Munich going down to 10 men after 12 minutes.

7. He just can't get enough

In La Liga, there's a proper title race on, with Atletico Madrid just four points ahead of Barcelona. Luis Suarez could help Atleti get one over on his former club. He reached another landmark this weekend with a goal in a crucial victory over Alaves.

8. Lightning Bolton

If you know, you know. Shout out to these two lads for winning TikTok this week and for Bolton Wanderers, who continue their exceptional form in League Two.

9. Bono gives Sevilla the edge

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono made it a beautiful day for his team with a last-minute goal against Real Valladolid on Sunday to rescue a point.

A joke for fans of U2 and Birmingham City midfielder Adam Clayton.

10. US soccer fans are astounding

And, finally, we have nothing but love for New York City fans for inserting the most gentle of bad language into their chants with this ditty on 'crud' opposition.