Aberdeen are closing in on appointing former player Stephen Glass as the club's new manager. (Scottish Sun external-link )

And Celtic captain Scott Brown is poised to become his number two and call his time at the Glasgow side. (Daily Record external-link )

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas says "time is up" for Leigh Griffiths at the Parkhead club after failing to make an impact under John Kennedy. (Daily Record external-link )

Parkhead interim boss Kennedy has targeted a Scottish Cup title win to demonstrate the belief and ability still at the club. (Daily Record external-link )

Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet says he wants to make his dad proud by starring for Scotland if given the opportunity. (The Herald - subscription may be required external-link )

Airdrie's Thomas Robert - son of former Newcastle star Laurent - is in limbo over a potential move to Celtic with a new manager and director of football yet to be appointed at Parkhead. (Daily Record external-link )