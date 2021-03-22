Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs, Scotland
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Aberdeen are closing in on appointing former player Stephen Glass as the club's new manager. (Scottish Sun)
And Celtic captain Scott Brown is poised to become his number two and call his time at the Glasgow side. (Daily Record)
Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas says "time is up" for Leigh Griffiths at the Parkhead club after failing to make an impact under John Kennedy. (Daily Record)
Parkhead interim boss Kennedy has targeted a Scottish Cup title win to demonstrate the belief and ability still at the club. (Daily Record)
Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet says he wants to make his dad proud by starring for Scotland if given the opportunity. (The Herald - subscription may be required)
Airdrie's Thomas Robert - son of former Newcastle star Laurent - is in limbo over a potential move to Celtic with a new manager and director of football yet to be appointed at Parkhead. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine insists the club's players have not lost belief they can finish third despite falling seven points behind Hibs. (Press & Journal)