Joe Allen: Wales midfielder says Qatar could be my last chance to reach World Cup

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Belgium v Wales Venue: Den Dreef, Leuven Date: Wednesday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C Highlights: Match of the Day Wales, BBC One Wales, 24 March, from 22:45 GMT and later on demand

Joe Allen has a fine sense of timing - even when it comes to serious injuries.

When the Wales midfielder ruptured an Achilles tendon a year ago, he thought his chances of playing at Euro 2020 were over.

But he was given a reprieve when the tournament was postponed for 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing the Stoke City player to regain his fitness in time for the new start date in June.

Now Allen is back in Wales' squad for the first time since November 2019, he does so at an opportune moment as his side prepare for the toughest fixture in international football - an away match against the world's number one-ranked team, Belgium.

It is a daunting start to Wales' 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign but also a fixture which evokes memories of Welsh football's greatest night of all.

Allen was a part of the Wales side who beat Belgium in their Euro 2016 quarter-final but, until he was laid up with his Achilles injury, he had never taken the time to watch the game back.

So when his recovery coincided with the suspension of live sport during last year's first lockdown, it felt like the right moment to put that right.

"A lot of the lads were talking about how they were showing the games again," Allen says.

"I'd never watched them back, so I had a chance to go through them again and take that trip down memory lane.

"What a summer it was and we're all hoping we get a taste of something similar this summer, with one eye on getting to a World Cup."

Wales will have to momentarily park their Euro 2020 preparations this week, as they begin their bid to reach a first World Cup finals since 1958.

Despite their historic highs at Euro 2016, they could not follow that with further success in their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, missing out on a play-off after an agonising defeat at home to the Republic of Ireland.

"I don't think you quite get over the trauma of missing out having come so close to qualifying," says Allen, who was taken off injured during that decisive loss.

"It was a missed opportunity. A lot of the lads who were part of that campaign know that and I think it's going to be a driving force going into this one.

"The older you get, the more aware you get you are not going to get that many more chances. And for me personally I am realistic, this qualifying campaign could be the last one in terms of the World Cup.

"We are going to throw absolutely everything at getting there and what an achievement it would be if we make it."

Belgium will be imposing first opponents. They finished third at the last World Cup and they have not lost a competitive match at home since 2010.

If there is a kryptonite, though, it might be Wales.

Wales are unbeaten in the past four meetings between the sides, drawing twice in Belgium and winning a Euro 2016 qualifier in Cardiff, before repeating the feat during the tournament itself.

"Hopefully we can use the disappointment they've had from playing against us before to our advantage," Allen says.

"We are all hugely motivated and hungry to get this campaign off to a good start, a hugely challenging game to do it but it's a team we know pretty well and a team that hopefully are not looking forward to playing against us."

Joe Allen's last appearance for Wales came against Hungary in a Euro 2020 qualifier in November 2019

One opponent Allen knows particularly well is Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, who gave a 17-year-old Allen his league debut with Swansea City in 2007.

"A huge influence," Allen says. "He's been fantastic for me, gave me chance to break into the first team at a young age at Swansea with a style and a way of playing that was perfect.

"He was great for me to learn my trade and develop my game. I owe him a lot and I'm looking forward to coming up against one of his teams."

While Allen will be glad to see Martinez, he might be even happier that Marouane Fellaini will not be in Leuven on Wednesday having retired from international football.

The former Manchester United player was an abrasive presence in Belgium's midfield for their recent meetings with Wales, and at 6ft 4in he towered over the 5ft 6in Allen.

That did not stop the tenacious Welshman battling with Fellaini - but it did often mean an elbow to the face.

"Yes, that's a bit of a bonus for me," Allen laughs when asked about Fellaini's absence.

"I think I've been bleeding every time I've played against Belgium!

"But they've got plenty of great players to test myself against. The one that stands out is [Manchester City midfielder] Kevin De Bruyne, who I think is one of the best players in the world.

"It will be a huge challenge for me individually and the team."