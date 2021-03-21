Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Niall Ennis played just one minute for Wolves and had loan spells at Shrewsbury, Doncaster and Burton before joining Argyle

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says striker Niall Ennis has what it takes to play at the highest level.

"He's probably lost a couple of years of football, and he probably feels he's missed the boat [in terms] of getting to the top," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"Well, he hasn't. He's dropped down and taken a step back to hopefully take two steps forward."

Lowe added: "Whether that's with Plymouth Argyle or someone else in the near future, because he's a special talent.

"I'm not saying he's going to go anywhere soon, but he's a quality kid and a quality footballer."

The former England youth international has scored five goals in 15 appearances for the Home Park club and Lowe says he is excited about a group of forwards comprising Ennis, homegrown Wales Under-21 striker Luke Jephcott and ex-Scotland Under-21 frontman Ryan Hardie.

"He (Ennis) hasn't played many games," said Lowe.

"So again we've had to swap and change him a little bit along with Luke Jephcott, but I feel the front three we've got at the moment are very good players and score very good goals.

"We know what Niall can be, we know where he's at, he loves it here, he loves the coaching, he loves the training sessions, he's an honest working kid as you've seen, and he deserved those two goals."