Scottish Gossip: Kamara, Rangers, Celtic, Livingston, Ajer

From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Livingston captain Marvin Bartley says discussions have been held about players walking off the pitch if they receive racist abuse. (The Scotsmanexternal-link)

Police Scotland are investigating a social media which shows Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos being racially abused. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has been urged to quit the club by Norway boss Stale Solbakken. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Alex Neil emerges as the new favourite to be Aberdeen boss after exiting his post at Preston North End. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Motherwell defender Stephen O'Donnell says he is not a diver after he was denied a penalty in his side's thrashing at Kilmarnock. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

