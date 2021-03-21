Match ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Alavés 0.
Luis Suarez scored his 500th career goal to give La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid victory over Alaves.
The Uruguay forward reached the milestone by heading home Kieran Trippier's cross in the second half.
It was his 19th goal for Atleti, while the 34-year-old has also scored 198 goals for Barcelona, 82 for Liverpool, and 63 for Uruguay.
Jan Oblak saved a late Joselu penalty to ensure Diego Simone's side went six points clear at the top of La Liga.
Barcelona are seven points behind Atleti but can close that gap to four points if they beat Real Sociedad on Sunday (20:00 GMT)
Suarez began his career at Uruguay side Club Nacional, where he scored 12 goals, before moving to Eredivisie outfit Groningen where he netted 15 times.
He joined Ajax in 2007, adding 111 goals before he joined Liverpool in 2011 and then Barcelona in 2014.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15SavicBooked at 85mins
- 2Giménez
- 22Hermoso
- 6Koke
- 23Trippier
- 14Llorente
- 11LemarSubstituted forHerreraat 74'minutes
- 21CarrascoBooked at 76mins
- 10CorreaSubstituted forSaúlat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 8Saúl
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 18Felipe
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
Alavés
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Pacheco
- 23Navarro Jiménez
- 5LaguardiaSubstituted forRodríguezat 70'minutes
- 22Lejeune
- 3DuarteBooked at 54mins
- 6BattagliaBooked at 88mins
- 37Pellistri
- 24JotaBooked at 33minsSubstituted forMahmoudat 70'minutes
- 20PonsSubstituted forSainzat 79'minutes
- 16MéndezSubstituted forRiojaat 60'minutes
- 9Joselu
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 11Rioja
- 13Sivera
- 14Silva Acosta
- 17Córdoba
- 18Franco Alviz
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 26López
- 29Sainz
- 30Mahmoud
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Alavés 0.
Post update
Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tachi (Alavés).
Post update
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by José Giménez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ximo Navarro (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdallahi Mahmoud.
Booking
Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Tachi (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rodrigo Battaglia (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Battaglia (Alavés).
Post update
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Post update
Penalty saved! Joselu (Alavés) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Alavés.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Alavés. Luis Rioja draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Borja Sainz replaces Pere Pons.