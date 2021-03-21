Match ends, Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 6.
Lionel Messi celebrated a record-breaking 768th appearance for Barcelona with two goals as the Spanish giants thrashed Real Sociedad 6-1 in La Liga.
The Argentina forward, 33, moved one game clear of former midfielder Xavi's total as Barca closed the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid to four points.
Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring, with Sergino Dest (two) and Ousmane Dembele also finding the net.
Messi has now scored 23 league goals so far this season.
Line-ups
Real Sociedad
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Remiro
- 5ZubeldiaBooked at 79minsSubstituted forSagnanat 83'minutes
- 36ZubimendiBooked at 9minsSubstituted forFernándezat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 24Le Normand
- 18GorosabelSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 61'minutes
- 16Guevara
- 8Merino
- 17Merquelanz
- 7Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forJanuzajat 61'minutes
- 19IsakSubstituted forBautistaat 83'minutes
- 10Oyarzabal
Substitutes
- 4Illarramendi
- 9Fernández
- 11Januzaj
- 15Sagnan
- 22Barrenetxea
- 25Bautista
- 28López
- 31Marrero
Barcelona
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 28Mingueza
- 21de Jong
- 15Lenglet
- 2DestSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 84'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 27minsSubstituted forAraujoat 67'minutes
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forKourouma Kouroumaat 68'minutes
- 18Alba
- 10Messi
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forPuigat 85'minutes
- 11DembéléSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 79'minutesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 4Araujo
- 8Pjanic
- 9Braithwaite
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 27Kourouma Kourouma
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away10
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 6.
Booking
Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz.
Post update
Foul by Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona).
Post update
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 6. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Booking
Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).
Post update
Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Fernández.
Post update
Attempt saved. Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jon Bautista.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Trincão replaces Sergiño Dest.
Post update
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Bautista replaces Alexander Isak.
