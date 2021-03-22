Scots 'happy but wary' after World Cup qualifying draw - Clarke

Scotland launch their World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday when they host Austria at Hampden in the first of a triple header.

After Austria, Scotland are on their travels to play yet another game against regular recent opponents Israel on 28 March before it's back to Hampden to host Faroe Islands three days later.

The prize is a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar should Steve Clarke's side navigate their way through the qualifying process.

But how does it all work? Who do we have to beat? And why can we not use the Nations League any more to qualify?

Wait, I thought we qualified for the European Championships?

We did, it wasn't a dream. David Marshall really did save that penalty against Serbia and, despite being postponed by a year, Euro 2020 will take place this summer.

The change in dates have led to the unusual situation of Scotland playing in a major finals in the middle of a qualification campaign for another tournament. But considering Scotland haven't been in a major finals at all in 23 years then everything about this year is unusual.

Who are we playing?

The last time Scotland played Austria in a competitive game, it was during the qualifying campaign for the 1998 World Cup in France. It was the last time either side made it to a World Cup.

Head coach Franco Foda was at risk of being without 19 Germany-based players due to travel restrictions imposed by the Bundesliga because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, Germany has removed Great Britain from a list of countries requiring a 14-day quarantine, meaning Austria's players can travel to Scotland freely.

Denmark, the group's top seeds, have not played Scotland in a competitive match since the World Cup in 1986, a match the Danes won 1-0 in Mexico.

In contrast, Clarke's players have faced Israel five times in the past two years, including a penalty shootout victory to set up that Euro 2020 play-off final with Serbia. Faroe Islands and Moldova complete the group, with all games played by the end of November.

What do we need to do to qualify? Can we not just use the Nations League again?

Reaching the World Cup is trickier than the Euros. This time, Scotland need to win the group to ensure automatic qualification. That part is straightforward. Everything else, not so much.

Should they finish second, they will join nine other runners-up in the play-offs, plus the two best Nations League Group winners who haven't finished in the top two of their qualifying groups.

Scotland have already played in the Nations League, finishing second behind Czech Republic and ahead of Israel and Slovakia. Therefore, that route is no longer available to Scotland and only finishing in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group will do.

How does the play-off work?

It appears the days of a normal home and away play-off tie have been consigned to the past.

The 12 teams reaching the play-offs go into three play-off paths. They would play a semi-final and a final, both over one leg with the home side drawn at random. The winners of the three finals win three golden tickets to the World Cup in Qatar.

These games are due to take place in March 2022.

Whatever happens, don't book time off work next summer

Beer gardens in the sunshine with a big TV screen projecting the football? Afraid that won't be happening. Instead, it's a winter World Cup.

The opening game is due to be on 21 November 2022, with the final on 18 December - a week before Christmas.

The climate in Qatar means it can get as hot as 50c in summer, which isn't conducive to teams playing football, or your average Tartan Army member trying to get about in a heavy kilt. Winter in Qatar should be cooler, although it will still likely be over 30c.

The schedule will likely cause havoc with domestic leagues, but surely we're all used to that by now?