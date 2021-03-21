The FAW has promoted links with supporters through its 'Together. Stronger' message

No chief executive, no certainties over the manager and no shortage of uncomfortable headlines.

No wonder there are questions asking if the Football Association of Wales (FAW) is in something of a crisis.

Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 begin this week but the bid for the Middle East begins with Welsh football embroiled in its toughest off-field spell in years.

Yet matters on the pitch remain as good as ever - and inside the governing body the message is business as usual.

So what is the state of the football nation?

Who is making the decisions?

If it is business as usual, then it is without a clear leader at the head of it.

Jonathan Ford will officially leave his position at the end of the month after 11 years at the helm, although the reality is that he has already departed.

A former Coca-Cola marketing executive, Ford had his critics before he had even started but has since been credited with putting some fizz into the game in Wales.

Certainly, the statement that confirmed his exit listed a series of achievements that made you wonder why he would be shown the door.

Yet there were those who became aggrieved with Ford's control of the association and grumblings of his attempts to streamline the decision-making process, with less powers for the traditional FAW Council.

There was also discontent from representatives away from the elite, seemingly growing during the pandemic with accusations of a lack of communication and support.

Ultimately though it was the appointment of new 'Head of People' Angela van den Bogerd that brought about Ford's downfall, via an overwhelming vote of no confidence by the FAW Council.

No successor has been named, but one will be sought - with signals so far pointing to more of a 'football person' than the man they will replace.

In the meantime the officers at the head of the FAW Council - led by President Kieran O'Connor - will continue to make key decisions on Welsh football, with the heads of the various departments within the FAW keeping things ticking over.

What needs to be addressed?

Whoever comes in will have plenty in their in-tray.

The season been cancelled below the elite level as Welsh Government restrictions continue.

Still, the FAW are under pressure to help press home the case for the return of fans. The lack of gate receipts have hurt clubs but the absence of sell-out crowds to watch the national side has also hit the association's own finances that feed the grassroots.

At one stage this year they were expected to make a £3m loss. Ford at one stage called the situation dire, though subsequent Welsh Government funding will have helped.

Then there is the issue of this summer's Euros, with some plans on hold because of the pandemic and the uncertainty from Uefa about venues. Wales had been prepared to be based in Baku yet know plans could be left up in the air for a little while yet.

Wales won huge amounts of praise for their preparations for Euro 2016 and, with much of the same behind-the-scenes team still in place, there is confidence that they will be able to ensure the side are not affected by what are ultimately matters outside of their control.

What about the managers?

Gemma Grainger: Major tournament is 'number one aim' for new Wales manager

Until last week, Wales' two national sides couldn't be sure who would be in the dug-out for games beyond this month.

On Friday though former England assistant Gemma Grainger was named as the person to lead Sophie Ingle et al into the 2023 Women's World Cup campaign. Grainger replaces Jayne Ludlow, with some at the association believing that a change was needed after missing out on qualification to next summer's Euros.

The recruitment process was not overly affected by the instability at the top, with the executive board and the council passing the decision as they normally would.

If that is sorted, there is still the matter over men's manager Ryan Giggs. The former international is currently on bail until 1 May having denied an allegation of assault made against him.

As happened in November, assistant Robert Page has stepped in to take temporary charge after it was "mutually agreed" that Giggs should not be involved.

That said, Page has admitted that Giggs retains an input into squad and team selection through regular conversations.

Page said the results in November - which saw Wales reach the top tier of the Nations League as well as all but secure a World Cup qualifying play-off - shows players have not been unduly impacted.

However, as the FAW waits for the situation to play out, no-one is sure whether Giggs will be in a position to lead the team at the Euros which kick-off in Baku on 12 June against Switzerland.

It is understood there is already a 'Plan A' and 'Plan B' for the summer, with Page having impressed in his interim role.

What they have said...

Jayne Ludlow stepped down on 18 January, 2021 after six years in charge of the national team

Former Wales manager Jayne Ludlow: "It would be lovely to talk about football but the FAW, and I sit here as an ex-employee, stands for integrity over anything else, and right now that's not very clear, it doesn't come out in abundance.

"For me it should be first and foremost in how everything is being done, so it would be nice to just talk football.

"The players have had tough circumstances to deal with but they trust the coaches and if we focus on the football the coaches have made good decisions."

Caretaker manager Robert Page: "When the players turn up on Sunday they won't be focused on Jonathan Ford's position, they won't be too concerned about Ryan's position.

"I'll have a chat with the group on Sunday like I did in November's camp. We proved what we did in November has been successful and there's no reason this camp can't be the same.

"We've got a great group of players, they are ultimate professionals and they'll get on with business as usual.

"I can understand fans' concerns but at this moment in time there's a group of staff that's no different to November that will be taking the games and we're looking forward to the challenge."

Former Wales captain Kevin Ratcliffe: "It's a strange situation that Page is in, having to answer questions that he shouldn't be answering.

"The FAW should be answering the questions being put forward to clarify everything. It's not good at the moment with the situation Ryan Giggs is in and Jonathan Ford leaving.

"It's happening at an important time for Wales with the tournament in the summer and the World Cup qualifiers so it's a bit negative at the moment, too negative for me."

Analysis Rob Phillips BBC Sport Wales football correspondent

The start of the men's world cup qualifiers and the installation of Gemma Grainger as national women's team manager will temporarily turn the spotlight away from the people making the decisions at the top of the Football Association of Wales.

They have acted pretty swiftly to replace Jayne Ludlow. Rob Page showed in November he is more than capable of steering the national side in the absence of Ryan Giggs. Yet all this is only temporary.

In the months to come the focus will return to the decision makers at the top of the game in Wales and the diligent staff who carry out their orders.

The organisation currently lacks a person in its top administrative post. A figurehead, a guiding hand in unprecedented times.

Jonathan Ford's departure as chief executive leaves a huge gap. He had a commercial background but was adept at global football politics too. A replacement is required very soon.

Ford's exit has laid bare the paradox at the heart of the issue of governance of football in Wales.

His leaving was prompted by a vote of no confidence in him by the ruling council of the FAW, made up of elected councillors and life members drawn largely from the grassroots of Welsh football.

In this scenario they had a much more important role - they were "shareholders" in a high profile, multi-million pounds company.

They shoulder a heavy burden. Welsh football has developed rapidly over the last 20 or 30 years on and off the field.

The next few months could identify whether the FAW as a ruling body overseeing this continuing transformation is an organisation still fit for purpose.