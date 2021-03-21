Last updated on .From the section Preston

Alex Neil had seen Preston lose four of their past five Championship matches

Preston North End have confirmed manager Alex Neil has left the club after just one win in their past nine Championship matches.

Former Norwich City boss Neil took charge in July 2017, replacing Simon Grayson who had left for Sunderland.

Last season they finished ninth and Neil, 39, leaves North End in 16th place, nine points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Saturday's home defeat by Luton was his last game in charge.

In a club statement, external-link Preston said coach Frankie McAvoy will take over as interim head coach for the remaining eight games of the season with Steve Thompson, Mike Pollitt and Paul Gallagher as his assistants.

Preston are not in action again until Friday 2 April when they host leaders Norwich City.

The Lilywhites may be nine points above third from bottom Rotherham, but the Millers have four games in hand.