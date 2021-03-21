Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Steven Gerrard's side are yet to taste defeat in the league this season and have taken 89 points from a possible 99

Champions Rangers' quest for an unbeaten Scottish Premiership season is a "sideshow", said manager Steven Gerrard after Sunday's draw at Celtic.

The Ibrox club are now just five games - including one more Old Firm derby - from an 'invincible' league campaign.

That would match Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side of 2016-17, but Gerrard said his focus lies elsewhere.

"The Scottish Cup is the priority as it's a chance to win another trophy," he told Sky Sports.

"We will give everything we've got in the remaining games to try and stay unbeaten the league. It's not a priority because I will use my squad and change it at times.

"But we will make sure they are prepared to try and win as many as we can until the end of the season."

Missing out on three points at Celtic Park means Rangers can no longer match their rivals' 106-point haul of four years ago.

The newly crowned Premiership champions were second best in an opening spell that saw a diving header from Mohamed Elyounoussi put Celtic deservedly in front.

However, Gerrard's side responded when Alfredo Morelos scored his first Old Firm goal in his 13th derby by nodding in from close range.

"I'm sure he will be really relieved to get that monkey off his back," Gerrard added. "He's been magnificent for us and his contribution has been really big."

The draw meant Celtic brought an end to Rangers' Old Firm winning run, having suffered defeat at the hands of Gerrard's side in the previous three meetings.

But the Ibrox manager believes the point is a better result for his side as they maintain a 20-point lead over their nearest rivals.

"We came here to win but we're pleased with the point," Gerrard said. "We've had a real journey in the last two or three weeks. Celtic had a lot of preparation time for us.

"We were away from home, we're the champions, we've took seven points from nine in Old Firm games and we're 20 points clear. This is a more positive result for us than them."