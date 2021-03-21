Match ends, Juventus 0, Benevento 1.
Juventus' hopes of winning a 10th straight Serie A title were dealt a major blow after Adolfo Gaich snatched a remarkable winner for strugglers Benevento at the Allianz Stadium.
Gaich pounced on a stray Arthur pass before punishing the sluggish hosts.
Juve had a penalty overturned and Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed as Benevento ended an 11-game winless run with one of the season's upsets.
The defeat leaves Juve 10 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 33BernardeschiBooked at 17mins
- 44Kulusevski
- 5ArthurSubstituted forBentancurat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 25RabiotSubstituted forMcKennieat 73'minutes
- 22Chiesa
- 9Morata
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 14McKennie
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 41Fagioli
- 77Buffon
Benevento
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Montipò
- 13TuiaBooked at 9mins
- 93BarbaBooked at 75mins
- 5Caldirola
- 16Improta
- 56HetemajSubstituted forDaboat 83'minutes
- 10Viola
- 29Ionita
- 18FoulonSubstituted forTelloat 73'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 7GaichSubstituted forDi Serioat 83'minutes
- 9LapadulaSubstituted forCaprariat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Tello
- 12Manfredini
- 14Dabo
- 17Caprari
- 19Insigne
- 20Di Serio
- 21Moncini
- 22Lucatelli
- 25Sau
- 58Pastina
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Benevento 1.
Post update
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).
Post update
Nicolas Viola (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Post update
Nicolas Viola (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nicolas Viola.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Riccardo Improta.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Hand ball by Alessandro Tuia (Benevento).
Booking
Andrés Tello (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Andrés Tello (Benevento).
Post update
Offside, Benevento. Andrés Tello tries a through ball, but Gianluca Caprari is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Giuseppe Di Serio replaces Adolfo Gaich.