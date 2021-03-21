Last updated on .From the section European Football

Adolfo Gaich's winner against Juventus was just his second goal in five games for Benevento

Juventus' hopes of winning a 10th straight Serie A title were dealt a major blow after Adolfo Gaich snatched a remarkable winner for strugglers Benevento at the Allianz Stadium.

Gaich pounced on a stray Arthur pass before punishing the sluggish hosts.

Juve had a penalty overturned and Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed as Benevento ended an 11-game winless run with one of the season's upsets.

The defeat leaves Juve 10 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan.

