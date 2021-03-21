Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0BeneventoBenevento1

Juventus 0-1 Benevento: Champions' hopes of a 10th straight Serie A title dealt major blow

Benevento's Adolfo Gaich scores against Juventus
Adolfo Gaich's winner against Juventus was just his second goal in five games for Benevento

Juventus' hopes of winning a 10th straight Serie A title were dealt a major blow after Adolfo Gaich snatched a remarkable winner for strugglers Benevento at the Allianz Stadium.

Gaich pounced on a stray Arthur pass before punishing the sluggish hosts.

Juve had a penalty overturned and Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed as Benevento ended an 11-game winless run with one of the season's upsets.

The defeat leaves Juve 10 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 33BernardeschiBooked at 17mins
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 5ArthurSubstituted forBentancurat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forMcKennieat 73'minutes
  • 22Chiesa
  • 9Morata
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 14McKennie
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 41Fagioli
  • 77Buffon

Benevento

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Montipò
  • 13TuiaBooked at 9mins
  • 93BarbaBooked at 75mins
  • 5Caldirola
  • 16Improta
  • 56HetemajSubstituted forDaboat 83'minutes
  • 10Viola
  • 29Ionita
  • 18FoulonSubstituted forTelloat 73'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 7GaichSubstituted forDi Serioat 83'minutes
  • 9LapadulaSubstituted forCaprariat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Tello
  • 12Manfredini
  • 14Dabo
  • 17Caprari
  • 19Insigne
  • 20Di Serio
  • 21Moncini
  • 22Lucatelli
  • 25Sau
  • 58Pastina
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamBenevento
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 0, Benevento 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Benevento 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).

  4. Post update

    Nicolas Viola (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

  7. Post update

    Nicolas Viola (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nicolas Viola.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Riccardo Improta.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Alessandro Tuia (Benevento).

  16. Booking

    Andrés Tello (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Andrés Tello (Benevento).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Benevento. Andrés Tello tries a through ball, but Gianluca Caprari is caught offside.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Benevento. Giuseppe Di Serio replaces Adolfo Gaich.

