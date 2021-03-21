Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Caoimhin Kelleher looked in line to make his Republic debut in Belgrade

The Republic of Ireland's goalkeeping concerns for their opening World Cup qualifiers have increased after Caoimhin Kelleher was ruled out.

With regular keeper Darren Randolph already out, Liverpool's Kelleher looked in line to make his debut in Wednesday's qualifier in Serbia.

However, he was ruled out on Sunday by a lingering abdominal tear.

The other keepers in the squad Mark Travers, Kieran O'Hara and Gavin Bazunu only have four caps between them.

Bournemouth's Travers and Burton Albion's O'Hara have both made two Republic appearances with Manchester City's Bazuna, who is on loan with Rochdale, uncapped.

In further bad news for manager Stephen Kenny, who has yet to taste a victory in his eight games in charge, on-loan Swansea midfielder Conor Hourihane, Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda and Burnley defender Kevin Long were also ruled out by injury.

Kenny is already without injured trio James McCarthy, John Egan and Adam Idah.

Callum O'Dowda and Conor Hourihane both had to come off because of injury while playing for their clubs on Saturday

Midfielder Hourihane was forced off in the second half of Swansea's derby with Cardiff City because of a thigh injury.

O'Dowda had to be substituted late on in Bristol City's Championship game against Rotherham United after only returning to action recently following a couple of months out with a hamstring injury.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said that Long had also been forced to pull out of the squad.

Kenny has drafted in Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan and West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, who earns his first senior call-up.

The Republic squad reported for duty in Manchester on Sunday where they will train before travelling to Belgrade for Wednesday's game.

James McClean remains in the squad despite once again not being involved for Stoke in their Championship game against Derby County as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

McClean has missed Stoke's last seven matches because of the injury.

The Irish will face Luxembourg in Dublin in their second World Cup qualifier on Saturday before taking on Qatar in a further friendly in the Hungarian city of Debrecen on 30 March.