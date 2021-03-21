Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Austrian head coach Franco Foda will have almost all his Germany-based players to face Scotland

Austria have named a revised 29-man squad for their World Cup qualifier with Scotland - with almost all their Germany-based players included.

It had appeared travel restrictions would deny the Austrians all of their Bundesliga players on Thursday.

But Germany has removed Great Britain from a list of countries requiring a 14-day quarantine, meaning Austria's players can travel to Scotland freely .

France have changed their rules, too, meaning Franco Foda has a full squad.

Austria will be without captain Julian Baumgartlinger after the Bayer Leverkusen veteran suffered a serious knee injury.

But Bayern Munich defender David Alaba and RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will be available for the trip to Hampden, followed by matches in Vienna against Faroes Island and Denmark.