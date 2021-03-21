Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ben Cabango (left) and Connor Roberts (second left) are Swansea City's two representatives in the senior Wales squad

Steve Cooper says Wales are the only national team he has not spoken to about Swansea City's international players.

Cooper says players need extra care in this international break because of this season's packed fixture list.

Wales pair Connor Roberts and Ben Cabango are among nine Swans who will join up with their countries this week.

"I haven't spoken to anyone at the FAW (Football Association of Wales) this season," said Swansea boss Cooper.

Swansea's derby defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday was their 10th Championship game in just 31 days.

Roberts and Cabango will join up with Wales for World Cup qualifiers against Belgium on 24 March and Czech Republic on 30 March, with a friendly against Mexico taking place on 27 March.

Ryan Manning and Conor Hourihane are in the Republic of Ireland squad for qualifying games against Serbia and Luxembourg plus a friendly against Qatar, although Hourihane may be forced out of the squad after coming off against Cardiff with a hamstring injury.

Andre Ayew is to play an AFCON qualifer for Ghana against Sao Tome & Principe - but is missing their game in South Africa because it is a red-list country.

Jamal Lowe has been called up by Jamaica for their friendly against the USA in Austria.

Swansea defender Marc Guehi is in the England Under-21 squad, while Brandon Cooper and young goalkeeper Lewis Webb are with the Wales' under-21s.

Wales wing-back Roberts is likely to be a key concern for Cooper given that he has played every minute of Swansea's league campaign.

"I spoke to Ryan Giggs right at the start of the season, but I've not spoken to a sole since. I'm here if they want me," added former England Under-17 coach Cooper.

"I've spoken to all of the other federations with our players going away, but not with Wales.

"The other countries have [made contact] and that's what I used to do out of common courtesy to touch base with the clubs."

When contacted by BBC Sport Wales, the FAW declined to comment.

Assistant Robert Page will continue to deputise for Wales manager Giggs during this international break.

Giggs had his bail extended to 1 May after denying an allegation of assault. It was mutually agreed with the FAW that he should not be involved in this camp.

The Championship season has been particularly hectic as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant the length of the 2020-21 campaign had to be shortened.

Cooper says players' welfare "really needs to be taken into consideration" during the season's final international break.

"They need looking after, they need keeping safe," he added.

"Some players, if they play in the competitive games, there's no way they should play in the friendlies.

"I've been on the other side, I get it. We always did what was right for the players. We've got to trust the federations do the same, especially with the younger boys."