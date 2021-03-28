Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Attempt blocked. Hayley Raso (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 12Koivisto
- 19Simpkins
- 8Connolly
- 16Brazil
- 7Whelan
- 10Kaagman
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 2Roe
- 3Gibbons
- 11Heroum
- 15Green
- 18Olding
- 23Jarrett
- 24Symonds
- 25Fiskerstrand
- 32Bance
Everton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Korpela
- 2Wold
- 20Finnigan
- 4Sevecke
- 30Pattinson
- 18Scott
- 13Stringer
- 16Raso
- 8Christiansen
- 11Emslie
- 10Magill
Substitutes
- 1MacIver
- 6George
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 9Lehmann
- 14Sørensen
- 17Graham
- 21Clemaron
- 26Clinton
- Referee:
- Christiana Hattersley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman tries a through ball, but Aileen Whelan is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
