The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 12Koivisto
  • 19Simpkins
  • 8Connolly
  • 16Brazil
  • 7Whelan
  • 10Kaagman
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 2Roe
  • 3Gibbons
  • 11Heroum
  • 15Green
  • 18Olding
  • 23Jarrett
  • 24Symonds
  • 25Fiskerstrand
  • 32Bance

Everton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Korpela
  • 2Wold
  • 20Finnigan
  • 4Sevecke
  • 30Pattinson
  • 18Scott
  • 13Stringer
  • 16Raso
  • 8Christiansen
  • 11Emslie
  • 10Magill

Substitutes

  • 1MacIver
  • 6George
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 9Lehmann
  • 14Sørensen
  • 17Graham
  • 21Clemaron
  • 26Clinton
Referee:
Christiana Hattersley

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hayley Raso (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman tries a through ball, but Aileen Whelan is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women18143155114445
2Chelsea Women1714215284444
3Man Utd Women18122437181938
4Arsenal Women17112453143935
5Everton Women187563025526
6Brighton Women186481530-1522
7Reading Women184862128-720
8Tottenham Women184591632-1617
9B'ham City Women163391230-1812
10Aston Villa Women1531111139-2810
11Bristol City Women1724111461-4710
12West Ham Women1623111636-209
View full The FA Women's Super League table

