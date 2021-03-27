World Cup Qualifying - European
IsraelIsrael19:45ScotlandScotland
Venue: Bloomfield Stadium

Israel v Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Football

Che Adams
Che Adams made his Scotland debut as a substitute in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Austria at Hampden
World Cup qualifying Group F: Israel v Scotland
Venue: Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv Date: Sunday, 28 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland go into Sunday's match against Israel with the same squad that faced Austria in Thursday's 2-2 draw.

Che Adams made his debut as a second-half substitute, meaning fellow forward Kevin Nisbet is the only uncapped player left in Steve Clarke's squad.

Scotland played Israel three times in 2020, losing away in November.

Both of the Hampden matches were drawn but the Scots won the penalty shoot-out in the European Championship play-off semi-final.

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano started Israel's defeat by Denmark on Thursday. Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton was named in Willibald Ruttensteiner's squad for Israel's opening three games but was not listed against the Danes and has reportedly withdrawn injured.

What did they say?

Scotland coach Steve Clarke: "We've got a long flight out there. We'll see how they wake up in the morning. They'll all be fit for kick-off.

"It'll be a similar game to previous games - tight. Both teams are evenly matched. We respect the Israelis a lot, they're a good team. They have threats in key areas of the pitch, specifically up front."

My Scotland XI to face Israel

Match facts

  • Scotland last faced Israel in a World Cup qualifying campaign in 1981 ahead of the 1982 World Cup, winning both home and away that campaign
  • Including play-offs, Israel have won just one of their past nine matches in qualifying for the European Championship/World Cup (D2 L6)
  • Scotland have lost just two of their past 13 World Cup qualifiers (W7 D4)
  • Israel have lost their past four home World Cup qualifying matches, one more than in their previous 25 on home soil (W11 D11 L3)
  • Only Jesse Lingard (10), Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo (8 each) had more shots without scoring in the first match of European World Cup 2022 qualifying than Israel's Eran Zahavi against Denmark (6)
  • Scotland have lost eight of their past 13 away internationals (W4 D1), losing the past two. They last lost three in a row on the road in October 2018 under Alex McLeish
  • Scotland's John McGinn has scored eight goals in his past nine matches in qualifiers for major tournaments, although he has failed to score in four international appearances against Israel so far

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th March 2021

  • IsraelIsrael19:45ScotlandScotland
  • KazakhstanKazakhstan14:00FranceFrance
  • ArmeniaArmenia17:00IcelandIceland
  • GeorgiaGeorgia17:00SpainSpain
  • DenmarkDenmark17:00MoldovaMoldova
  • AlbaniaAlbania17:00EnglandEngland
  • North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia19:45LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
  • RomaniaRomania19:45GermanyGermany
  • KosovoKosovo19:45SwedenSweden
  • BulgariaBulgaria19:45ItalyItaly
  • SwitzerlandSwitzerland19:45LithuaniaLithuania
  • UkraineUkraine19:45FinlandFinland

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Greece10101101
3Spain10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Georgia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Austria10102201
3Scotland10102201
4Faroe Islands10101101
5Moldova10101101
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102114
2Norway11003033
3Turkey11004223
4Gibraltar201103-31
5Latvia100112-10
6Netherlands100124-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21103124
2Slovenia21101014
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Albania11001013
3Poland10103301
4Hungary10103301
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11003033
2Romania11003213
3Armenia11001013
4North Macedonia100123-10
5Liechtenstein100101-10
6Iceland100103-30
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories