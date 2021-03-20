Spanish La Liga
Real ValladolidReal Valladolid1SevillaSevilla1

Real Valladolid 1-1 Sevilla: Goalkeeper Bono scores injury-time equaliser

Bono
Sevilla's Bono scored as many goals as he made saves in the game

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono scored an injury-time equaliser to rescue a La Liga point at Real Valladolid.

The 29-year-old Morocco international came up for a corner and ended up slamming home from eight yards after Jules Kounde deflected Youssef En-Nesyri's cross into his path.

He was booked for removing his shirt in celebration.

Fabian Orellana had given struggling Valladolid a first-half lead with a penalty.

Bono, who was born in Canada, becomes the first Sevilla goalkeeper to score since Andres Palop's header against Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2006-07 Europa League.

He is the second La Liga goalkeeper to score a goal this year - Eibar's Marko Dmitrovic scored a penalty against Atletico Madrid in January.

The last year in which there were two goals scored by goalkeepers in La Liga was 1987.

Line-ups

Real Valladolid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Jiménez
  • 18Janko
  • 24Fernández
  • 15El Yamiq
  • 25OlazaBooked at 52mins
  • 10PlanoSubstituted forGonzálezat 84'minutes
  • 17MesaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forSan Emeterio Díazat 75'minutes
  • 14AlcarazSubstituted forHerrero Javaloyasat 75'minutes
  • 12OrellanaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPérezat 84'minutes
  • 9WeissmanSubstituted forKodroat 84'minutes
  • 7Guardiola Navarro

Substitutes

  • 1Masip
  • 2Pérez
  • 3Kodro
  • 5Sánchez de Felipe
  • 6González
  • 8Pérez
  • 19Villa Suárez
  • 20San Emeterio Díaz
  • 21Herrero Javaloyas
  • 22Martínez García
  • 23Rubio

Sevilla

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13BonoBooked at 90mins
  • 16NavasSubstituted forOcamposat 45'minutes
  • 12Koundé
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 4RekikSubstituted forde Jongat 67'minutes
  • 8JordánSubstituted forRodríguezat 78'minutes
  • 6GudeljSubstituted forRakiticat 67'minutes
  • 21TorresSubstituted forAcuñaat 45'minutes
  • 7Fernández Saez
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 24Gómez

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 2Gnagnon
  • 3Gómez
  • 5Ocampos
  • 9de Jong
  • 10Rakitic
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 18Escudero
  • 19Acuña
  • 22Vázquez
  • 31Díaz
Referee:
Xavier Estrada Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamReal ValladolidAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home3
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Valladolid 1, Sevilla 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 1, Sevilla 1.

  3. Booking

    Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Real Valladolid 1, Sevilla 1. Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jules Koundé following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Lucas Olaza.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla).

  7. Post update

    Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Míchel (Real Valladolid).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Suso with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Lucas Olaza.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Bruno González replaces Óscar Plano.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Kike Pérez replaces Fabián Orellana.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Kenan Kodro replaces Shon Weissman.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssef En-Nesyri.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Lucas Olaza.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Fabián Orellana.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Joan Jordán.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Papu Gómez.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jules Koundé (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid27196250183263
2Real Madrid28186449232660
3Barcelona27185461233859
4Sevilla28174739211855
5Real Sociedad27129643222145
6Real Betis28143113841-345
7Villarreal2791353730740
8Granada27106113344-1136
9Ath Bilbao2898113832635
10Levante2881193637-135
11Celta Vigo28810103543-834
12Valencia2779113237-530
13Osasuna2879122335-1230
14Cádiz2778122342-1929
15Getafe2777132132-1128
16Real Valladolid28512112638-1227
17Elche2759132441-1724
18Eibar28411132233-1123
19Alavés2758142343-2023
20Huesca28312132644-1821
View full Spanish La Liga table

