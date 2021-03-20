Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Callum O'Dowda and Conor Hourihane both had to come off because of injury while playing for their clubs on Saturday

Conor Hourihane and Callum O'Dowd are fitness concerns for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers after coming off because of injuries in games for their clubs on Saturday.

Midfielder Hourihane was forced off in the second half of Swansea's derby with Cardiff City because of a thigh injury.

O'Dowda had to be substituted late on in Bristol City's Championship game against Rotherham United.

The winger could not be replaced as all City's subs had already been used.

O'Dowda only recently returned to action after being out since late December because of a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, James McClean was again not involved for Stoke in their Championship game against Derby County as he continues his recovery from a foot injury although he remains in the Republic squad.

McClean has missed Stoke's last seven matches because of the injury.

Stephen Kenny's side face Serbia away in their opening World Cup qualifier on Wednesday before taking on Luxembourg in Dublin three days later.

The Republic will play Qatar in a further friendly in the Hungarian city of Debrecen on 30 March.