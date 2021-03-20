Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 21 March Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Rangers are now just six matches away from completing the league season unbeaten and matching the achievement of Brendan Rodgers' Celtic in 2016-17.

We asked which players from that Rodgers side and the current Rangers roster would make it into your combined Old Firm unbeaten XI and here are the results.

Rangers '20-21 edge the 4-3-3 selection with six players to Celtic 16-17's five, Allan McGregor's selection in goal proving decisive.

It's even at the back with two from each side - Rangers captain and vice-captain James Tavernier and Connor Goldson on the right of the defence and Kristoffer Ajer and Kieran Tierney, now at Arsenal, completing the back four.

In midfield, Celtic have stalwarts Scott Brown and Callum McGregor while Steven Davis is in there for Rangers.

And up front, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos of Rangers were selected by most people with former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele also popular, the striker now plying his trade with Lyon.