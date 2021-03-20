Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lee Bonis hit the only goal to give the Ports all three points at Stangemore Park

Portadown moved further away from the foot of the Irish Premiership table with a 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

Lee Bonis scored the only goal at Stangmore Park with a close-range finish a minute before half-time.

It was only Portadown's third away win of the campaign, the last two of which have come at the Tyrone venue.

It's now seven straight league defeats for Dungannon while manager Dean Shiels has yet to see his side score since taking charge three games ago.

Portadown came close to taking the lead on 12 minutes when a first-time shot from 25 yards by Nathan Kerr forced Roy Carroll to spring across his goal to palm the effort behind.

At the other end, a cleverly-worked Dungannon corner kick culminated in Ryan Mayse hitting a rising shot which was held at the near post by Jacob Carney.

Swifts on front foot

Dungannon threatened again when full-back Caolin Coyle intercepted a Portadown attack and he surged forward 50 yards before releasing Daniel Hughes, but his shot lacked pace and direction to seriously trouble Carney, who saved comfortably.

Shane McGinty, making his first start since sustaining a knee injury in January, saw his fierce shot beaten out by Carney and the same player's follow-up effort was again thwarted by the on-loan Manchester United keeper.

Portadown responded with Barney McKeown's shot deflecting off Ethan McGee, forcing Carroll to re-adjust to make the save.

As the chances continued, Bonis set up his strike partner Stephen Murray but the striker was leaning back slightly and his effort went just over the bar.

But as Dungannon were beginning to get the upper hand, it was Portadown who grabbed the decisive goal a minute before the interval.

It came from a move down the left flank with Stephen Murray rolling the ball back for McKeown on the edge of the penalty area and his low shot was diverted past Carroll from close range by Bonis.

Dungannon should have been level eight minutes after the restart when Rory Patterson's cross was knocked down by Mayse into the path of Daniel Hughes but his side-footed shot was straight at Carney.

Portadown pressed again with McKeown's pass releasing Murray but Carroll blocked the striker's shot with a slightly unorthodox save with his legs.

Swifts substitute James Convie came close to an equaliser with six minutes left but his curling free kick clipped the outside of the post, although Carney looked to have the shot covered.

What they said

Portadown boss Matthew Tipton said: "We haven't had too many wins this season - two here and two against Glenavon.

"I thought it was a good, disciplined performance from us - all over the pitch we were solid and restricted them to two good chances but I felt that when we were in their final third, we looked really dangerous.

"Probably since the beginning of February we've been showing some good signs - we've been performing well enough but we haven't had enough victories.

"Today we eradicated all mistakes and we were pretty ruthless all over the pitch in terms of how we defended."