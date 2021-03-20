Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Villar
  • 2Mallo
  • 4Araújo
  • 24Murillo
  • 19Martín
  • 14Tapia
  • 23Méndez
  • 6D Suárez
  • 9Nolito
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 22Mina Lorenzo

Substitutes

  • 8Beltrán
  • 12Ferreyra
  • 17Juncà
  • 18Aidoo
  • 20Vázquez
  • 21Solari
  • 27Baeza
  • 29Fontán
  • 41Sequeira

Real Madrid

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 23Mendy
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Valverde
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 22Isco
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 34Duro
Referee:
Mario Melero López

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home14%
Away86%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories