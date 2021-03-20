Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Celta VigoCelta Vigo0Real MadridReal Madrid0
From the section European Football
Formation 4-1-3-2
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|27
|19
|6
|2
|50
|18
|32
|63
|2
|Barcelona
|27
|18
|5
|4
|61
|23
|38
|59
|3
|Real Madrid
|28
|17
|7
|4
|46
|22
|24
|58
|4
|Sevilla
|27
|17
|3
|7
|38
|20
|18
|54
|5
|Real Sociedad
|27
|12
|9
|6
|43
|22
|21
|45
|6
|Real Betis
|28
|14
|3
|11
|38
|41
|-3
|45
|7
|Villarreal
|27
|9
|13
|5
|37
|30
|7
|40
|8
|Granada
|27
|10
|6
|11
|33
|44
|-11
|36
|9
|Ath Bilbao
|28
|9
|8
|11
|38
|32
|6
|35
|10
|Levante
|28
|8
|11
|9
|36
|37
|-1
|35
|11
|Celta Vigo
|28
|8
|11
|9
|34
|40
|-6
|35
|12
|Valencia
|27
|7
|9
|11
|32
|37
|-5
|30
|13
|Osasuna
|27
|7
|8
|12
|23
|35
|-12
|29
|14
|Cádiz
|27
|7
|8
|12
|23
|42
|-19
|29
|15
|Getafe
|27
|7
|7
|13
|21
|32
|-11
|28
|16
|Real Valladolid
|27
|5
|11
|11
|25
|37
|-12
|26
|17
|Elche
|27
|5
|9
|13
|24
|41
|-17
|24
|18
|Eibar
|28
|4
|11
|13
|22
|33
|-11
|23
|19
|Alavés
|27
|5
|8
|14
|23
|43
|-20
|23
|20
|Huesca
|27
|3
|11
|13
|26
|44
|-18
|20