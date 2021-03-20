Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart

Konstantinos Mavropanos (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17BoatengBooked at 37mins
- 4Süle
- 19DaviesBooked at 12mins
- 18Goretzka
- 27Alaba
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 7Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 22Roca
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 29Coman
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
Stuttgart
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Kobel
- 5Mavropanos
- 2Anton
- 4Kempf
- 14WamangitukaSubstituted forKlimowiczat 35'minutes
- 32Ahamada
- 3Endo
- 24Sosa
- 8Castro
- 7Coulibaly
- 9Kalajdzic
Substitutes
- 10Didavi
- 15Stenzel
- 16Karazor
- 20Förster
- 21Klement
- 22González
- 30Massimo
- 31Klimowicz
- 33Bredlow
- Referee:
- Daniel Schlager
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Naouirou Ahamada (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Marc Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, VfB Stuttgart 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Sasa Kalajdzic (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart).
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Mateo Klimowicz replaces Silas Wamangituka because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Gonzalo Castro (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Naouirou Ahamada (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by David Alaba.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, VfB Stuttgart 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, VfB Stuttgart 0. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, VfB Stuttgart 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.