German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich4StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0

Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17BoatengBooked at 37mins
  • 4Süle
  • 19DaviesBooked at 12mins
  • 18Goretzka
  • 27Alaba
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 7Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 29Coman
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala

Stuttgart

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 5Mavropanos
  • 2Anton
  • 4Kempf
  • 14WamangitukaSubstituted forKlimowiczat 35'minutes
  • 32Ahamada
  • 3Endo
  • 24Sosa
  • 8Castro
  • 7Coulibaly
  • 9Kalajdzic

Substitutes

  • 10Didavi
  • 15Stenzel
  • 16Karazor
  • 20Förster
  • 21Klement
  • 22González
  • 30Massimo
  • 31Klimowicz
  • 33Bredlow
Referee:
Daniel Schlager

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamStuttgart
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Konstantinos Mavropanos (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Naouirou Ahamada (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Marc Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 4, VfB Stuttgart 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  8. Booking

    Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

  10. Post update

    Sasa Kalajdzic (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Mateo Klimowicz replaces Silas Wamangituka because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

  15. Post update

    Gonzalo Castro (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Naouirou Ahamada (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by David Alaba.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 3, VfB Stuttgart 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 2, VfB Stuttgart 0. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 1, VfB Stuttgart 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich26194378354361
2RB Leipzig26176348212757
3Wolfsburg26149345222351
4Frankfurt261211352351747
5B Dortmund26134953361743
6B Leverkusen25117743281540
7Union Berlin2691163931838
8Stuttgart269984741636
9Freiburg259793739-234
10B Mgladbach258984140133
11Hoffenheim2586113943-430
12Werder Bremen2679103138-730
13Augsburg2585122738-1129
14Köln2658132445-2123
15Arminia Bielefeld2664162045-2522
16Hertha Berlin2556142845-1721
17Mainz2556142444-2021
18Schalke2517171666-5010
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories