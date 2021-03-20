German Bundesliga
Köln1. FC Köln1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Köln

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Horn
  • 19Ehizibue
  • 22Meré
  • 5Czichos
  • 3Katterbach
  • 31Wolf
  • 14Hector
  • 28Skhiri
  • 8Jakobs
  • 18Duda
  • 24Drexler

Substitutes

  • 2Schmitz
  • 13Meyer
  • 16Zieler
  • 20Rexhbecaj
  • 21Özcan
  • 26Cestic
  • 29Thielmann
  • 43Dennis
  • 47Obuz

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 24Meunier
  • 23Can
  • 15Hummels
  • 14Schulz
  • 8Dahoud
  • 32Reyna
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 34mins
  • 19Brandt
  • 10T Hazard
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 6Delaney
  • 16Akanji
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 26Piszczek
  • 30Passlack
  • 36Knauff
  • 37Raschl
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Giovanni Reyna.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.

  4. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Köln. Ondrej Duda tries a through ball, but Dominick Drexler is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

  6. Post update

    Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  8. Booking

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty 1. FC Köln.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Noah Katterbach (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can.

  13. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Erling Haaland.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonas Hector with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ismail Jakobs.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).

  18. Post update

    Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).

  20. Post update

    Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich26194378354361
2RB Leipzig26176348212757
3Wolfsburg26149345222351
4Frankfurt261211352351747
5B Dortmund26134953361743
6B Leverkusen25117743281540
7Union Berlin2691163931838
8Stuttgart269984741636
9Freiburg259793739-234
10B Mgladbach258984140133
11Hoffenheim2586113943-430
12Werder Bremen2679103138-730
13Augsburg2585122738-1129
14Köln2658132445-2123
15Arminia Bielefeld2664162045-2522
16Hertha Berlin2556142845-1721
17Mainz2556142444-2021
18Schalke2517171666-5010
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories