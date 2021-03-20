1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Giovanni Reyna.
Line-ups
Köln
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Horn
- 19Ehizibue
- 22Meré
- 5Czichos
- 3Katterbach
- 31Wolf
- 14Hector
- 28Skhiri
- 8Jakobs
- 18Duda
- 24Drexler
Substitutes
- 2Schmitz
- 13Meyer
- 16Zieler
- 20Rexhbecaj
- 21Özcan
- 26Cestic
- 29Thielmann
- 43Dennis
- 47Obuz
B Dortmund
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 35Hitz
- 24Meunier
- 23Can
- 15Hummels
- 14Schulz
- 8Dahoud
- 32Reyna
- 22BellinghamBooked at 34mins
- 19Brandt
- 10T Hazard
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 6Delaney
- 16Akanji
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 26Piszczek
- 30Passlack
- 36Knauff
- 37Raschl
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt missed. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Ondrej Duda tries a through ball, but Dominick Drexler is caught offside.
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
VAR Decision: Penalty 1. FC Köln.
Penalty conceded by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Noah Katterbach (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by.
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Erling Haaland.
Attempt blocked. Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonas Hector with a cross.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.
Attempt missed. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ismail Jakobs.
Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).
Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).
Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.