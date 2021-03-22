Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Uefa Nations League: Scotland v Austria Venue: Hampden Park Date: Friday, 26 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

With the European Championship finals just around the corner, Steve Clarke's Scotland have three World Cup qualifiers in the space of seven days this month.

There are three uncapped players in the squad to face Austria, Israel and Faroe Islands.

So, who would be in your Scotland XI for Thursday's opener against the Austrians at Hampden?