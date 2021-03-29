Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland welcome the Faroe Islands to Hampden Park on Wednesday for the first time in over a decade in their third World Cup 2022 qualifier.

In nine previous meetings, the Scots have netted 26 times in seven wins and two draws.

Can name the last 15 Scotland scorers in the fixture? You've got four minutes and we've given you a hint for each answer.

Don't say we're not good to you. Good luck...