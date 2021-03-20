Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Billy Gilmour (right) has only played once under Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Scotland should choose Billy Gilmour for the Euro 2020 finals - despite not currently picking him for his Chelsea side.

The 19-year-old midfielder has only made seven first-team appearances this season - one under new coach Tuchel.

Gilmour has also yet to feature in Steve Clarke's senior national squad.

"I can only strongly recommend the Scottish national team to nominate him because this guy trains on the highest level," Tuchel said.

"They should not be worried about his ability to compete."

Gilmour broke into the Chelsea side under Frank Lampard last season only to suffer a serious knee injury in July that kept him sidelined until November.

Tuchel believes he made the right decision not to let the Scotland Under-21 international leave on loan in January.

"It's absolutely no mistake," he said. "It was unfortunately not his choice, it was my choice.

"The choice was made for Chelsea and not for the personal goals of Billy - we need four strong midfielders. He accepted it in a five-minute talk. He had no problem with it.

"I actually hope he knows how much I appreciate him as a person and as a footballer. I am super happy he is here."

Three of the former Rangers youth Gilmour's appearances this season have come in the FA Cup and he could well be involved in Sunday's quarter-final against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.