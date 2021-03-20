Veteran Steven Davis has signed a one-year contract extension with Rangers and manager Steven Gerrard predicts a key role "beyond" next season.

The 36-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder has helped Rangers secure a first Scottish title in 10 years during his second spell with the Ibrox club.

National captain Davis has made 40 appearances for Rangers this season.

"It is a privilege to play at Rangers and every game for my boyhood club is special," he said.

"I am excited for the future and especially to hear the Champions League music at Ibrox once again."

Davis' new deal comes soon after Rangers secured a 55th Scottish title and he will have given at least eight years of service to Rangers across the two spells by the time his new deal expires in summer 2022.

"Winning 55 was a historic moment for all of us and especially for me as I had always said that I had unfinished business at Ibrox," he said.

Davis, who already has played 124 times for his country, could overtake the all-time UK international caps record in the next fortnight and Gerrard is delighted he will remain an influence next season.

"Steven embodies professionalism and continues to set the standards required to be a Rangers player," the manager said. "He has been instrumental this year, playing a key role in our league success.

"Steven is low-maintenance and has much more to give our team, not only for the rest of this season but beyond. I am very pleased to have a player with Premier League and international experience on board as we look towards next season."