National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium

FC Halifax Town v Sutton United

From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United28186449242560
2Hartlepool31168740271356
3Torquay29166750292154
4Stockport29148743241950
5Wrexham29138840291147
6Notts County27137736231346
7Bromley2912894738944
8Halifax28127943331043
9Eastleigh29111083631543
10Chesterfield271331139281142
11Altrincham32118133739-241
12Boreham Wood3091383632440
13Maidenhead United2511684036439
14Yeovil31116144549-439
15Aldershot28115124141038
16Dag & Red29107122836-837
17Woking2897123131034
18Solihull Moors2795132834-632
19Wealdstone2885153457-2329
20Weymouth2876153142-1127
21King's Lynn2866163357-2424
22Barnet2734202165-4413
23Dover1531111235-2310
