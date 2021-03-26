The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women11:30West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
Venue: Old Trafford, England

Manchester United v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 4Turner
  • 21Turner
  • 17Batlle
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 7Toone
  • 37Staniforth
  • 16James
  • 24Press

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 12Ladd
  • 18Hanson
  • 19Ross
  • 20Smith
  • 22Bentley
  • 28Jones
  • 32Bourne

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Brosnan
  • 22Fisk
  • 5Flaherty
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 2Redisch Kvamme
  • 12Longhurst
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 10Svitková
  • 21Dali
  • 25van Egmond
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 3Pacheco
  • 11Mustafa
  • 16Ramsey
  • 23Cissoko
  • 27Barker
  • 41Denton
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1714215284444
2Man City Women17133154114342
3Man Utd Women17112435181735
4Arsenal Women16102450143632
5Everton Women177463025525
6Brighton Women176381530-1521
7Reading Women174852127-620
8Tottenham Women174581629-1317
9B'ham City Women163391230-1812
10Aston Villa Women1531111139-2810
11Bristol City Women1724111461-4710
12West Ham Women1523101634-189
View full The FA Women's Super League table

