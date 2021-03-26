Manchester City v Reading

Man City WomenManchester City Women17:30Reading WomenReading Women
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|17
|14
|2
|1
|52
|8
|44
|44
|2
|Man City Women
|17
|13
|3
|1
|54
|11
|43
|42
|3
|Man Utd Women
|17
|11
|2
|4
|35
|18
|17
|35
|4
|Arsenal Women
|16
|10
|2
|4
|50
|14
|36
|32
|5
|Everton Women
|17
|7
|4
|6
|30
|25
|5
|25
|6
|Brighton Women
|17
|6
|3
|8
|15
|30
|-15
|21
|7
|Reading Women
|17
|4
|8
|5
|21
|27
|-6
|20
|8
|Tottenham Women
|17
|4
|5
|8
|16
|29
|-13
|17
|9
|B'ham City Women
|16
|3
|3
|9
|12
|30
|-18
|12
|10
|Aston Villa Women
|15
|3
|1
|11
|11
|39
|-28
|10
|11
|Bristol City Women
|17
|2
|4
|11
|14
|61
|-47
|10
|12
|West Ham Women
|15
|2
|3
|10
|16
|34
|-18
|9
