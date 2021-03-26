League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium

Crawley Town v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham36198948331565
2Cambridge371971155342164
3Forest Green361711849371262
4Tranmere36188105041962
5Bolton36179104743460
6Morecambe36178115149259
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter3514111059421753
9Salford3513121041291251
10Crawley35149124744351
11Leyton Orient36148144039150
12Carlisle34146144642448
13Harrogate36146164041-148
14Bradford35139133840-248
15Stevenage371016113132-146
16Scunthorpe36136173845-745
17Oldham37129165462-845
18Mansfield37916124448-443
19Port Vale37118184651-541
20Walsall36816123845-740
21Colchester37815143551-1639
22Barrow35108174144-338
23Southend37711192250-2832
24Grimsby36710192754-2731
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC