Rangers' players were left incensed by a comment made to Glenn Kamara by Ondrej Kudela

Slavia Prague say they have lodged a criminal complaint over a "brutal attack" on Ondrej Kudela at Ibrox.

The Czech club claim Kudela was set upon after their 2-0 Europa League win on Thursday.

Rangers allege that Kudela racially abused Glen Kamara in the closing stages of the game, which led to an on-pitch altercation.

Slavia say their complaint details a list of witnesses, including Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

A statement explains that the Czech Embassy in London will officially file the club's grievance but a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "No reports of criminality have been made by either club in connection with last night's match.

"Police Scotland has contacted club officials and assured them that should any allegation be received it will be investigated thoroughly."

Slavia assert that the alleged post-match assault on Kudela was "thought out, including deliberately covering the cameras at the scene of the incident", adding that the "brutal attack was carried out with full intensity in order to injure and cause physical damage".

They say Uefa delegates and members of their own staff witnessed the incident, along with Gerrard.

The Rangers manager said after the game he was "angry and upset" when Kamara told him he was racially abused during the match, which Rangers lost 3-1 on aggregate to exit the tournament in the last 16.

Ibrox manager director Stewart Robertson said his club expect a "robust and unequivocal response" on the matter from European governing body Uefa.

Kudela has admitted swearing at Kamara while covering his mouth but denied the "disgusting accusation" of racism.

Uefa has already confirmed that it will conduct an investigation into events at Ibrox.