Connor Goldson had to be held back during the incident with Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela

Rangers' Connor Goldson admits he "wanted to hurt someone" on the pitch after the alleged racist abuse of team-mate Glen Kamara and says things will never change with "token gestures".

The Ibrox club have urged Uefa to act after Thursday's Europa League loss to Slavia Prague ended in heated scenes.

Kamara - and Kemar Roofe - have since been subjected to racial slurs online.

"It never will get eradicated because there are so many token gestures out there," said defender Goldson.

"I'll be honest, taking a knee - token gesture from the higher authorities to make it look like they are doing something to help. But they are not because when these things happen there is no consequence.

"There might be a fine but it's never enough. You get fined more for showing an advertisement on your underwear than you do for being racist. It will never change.

"We're in an age now where I feel we're making steps forward, but then with things like social media, it's a move backwards.

"You have the incident on the pitch where you are already angry. Then you come into the changing room and the boys look at their phones and you see all sorts of emojis and racism from sections of their fans. It's just hard to take."

Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudel said he swore at Kamara while covering his mouth during a fracas late in the game, but denied using racist language during the second leg of the last-16 tie, which nine-man Rangers lost 2-0 to go out 3-1 on aggregate.

The Czech champions released a statement, saying "any form of racial discrimination is contrary to our values and principles".

Kudel was immediately surrounded by furious Rangers players, including Goldson, who said he was "disgusted with what happened".

He added: "I know it was said, 100%. I didn't hear it myself but I know how Glen is.

"In the two and a half years he's been here I don't think you've ever seen him angry or emotional in any way. So for him to get like that then I know something was said and I believe him 100%.

"That's why I reacted in the way I did. The player couldn't even look me in my eyes or speak to me. I've never been so angry on a football pitch.

"I'll be honest, I completely lost my cool and for the remainder of the game all I wanted to do was hurt someone. I've never been like that before on a football pitch."

The statement from Slavia called for a full Uefa investigation and added that Kudela is a "decent and modest person with a strong moral integrity".

It said: "We are shocked that his reputation and the club's reputation are being smeared without a single piece of evidence."