Everton v Manchester City

Joao Virginia came on against Burnley last weekend for his Premier League debut

FA Cup quarter-finals Dates: 20-21 March Coverage: Chelsea v Sheffield United (13:30 GMT kick-off) plus Leicester City v Manchester United (17:00 kick-off) live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport website on Sunday, 21 March

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he is "not worried" about having to play third-choice goalkeeper Joao Virginia in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester City (17:30 GMT).

The 21-year-old will make only his third Toffees appearance against quadruple-chasing City.

Jordan Pickford and Robin Olsen are both injured.

"Joao is young, a goalkeeper without experience, but he has a lot of quality," Ancelotti said.

"I don't think it's an easy game for City. They have better quality than us, but I'm sure they will have a difficult game.

"It's a knockout, a really important game. We have a big desire to go forward in this competition. I have confidence as usual, above all in this type of game. We are focused, we are concentrated."

City are chasing an unprecedented clean sweep of trophies. They are 14 points clear in the Premier League, face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarters.

"It is a final tomorrow, away," Guardiola said. "The quality of their players is there, no doubt about it.

"But it is another incredible opportunity in a competition. It is the last game before the international break.

"Hopefully we can finish well and when we come back the important part of the season starts."

Guardiola said he admires Toffees manager Ancelotti, who replaced him as Bayern Munich boss in 2016.

"He has been manager of the best clubs in Europe - Milan, Juventus, Napoli, PSG, Madrid," Guardiola said.

"All places he had success. I know people talk about him as a manager and a person. He took care of me when I started. I visited him when he was at Milan.

"He allowed me to see one or two training sessions as well. We spoke a little bit about football and life. Always off the pitch he is so gentle. I admire him a lot."

