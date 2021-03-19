Bournemouth v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Ralph Hasenhuttl has yet to win a major trophy as a manager

FA Cup quarter-finals Dates: 20-21 March Coverage: Chelsea v Sheffield United (13:30 GMT kick-off) plus Leicester City v Manchester United (17:00 kick-off) live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport website on Sunday, 21 March

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final with neighbours Bournemouth is a "chance to turn things around".

The Saints have lost 10 of their past 12 Premier League games.

"This is a game where we have a chance to come in the semi-final of the most traditional competition in English football," Hasenhuttl said.

"I need the players to know what it is about and [to show] they are hungry to go for something big."

Hasenhuttl says "every stone has to be turned around" to arrest form that has taken them from top of the table to seven points above the relegation zone "and this is what we did".

"Hopefully the changes we made we can see at the weekend to be a more successful team," he said.

"We are very clear and very direct in our analysis to the players.

"I have a feeling that they took it and showed a reaction during the week."

Southampton have no new injury concerns, although Oriol Romeu, Theo Walcott, Danny Ings, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi remain out, while Takumi Minamino is cup-tied.

Championship side Bournemouth will be without winger Junior Stanislas, who has a hamstring injury, the suspended Jefferson Lerma and ineligible Shane Long, who is on loan from the opposition.

Bournemouth, who replaced boss Jason Tindall with Jonathan Woodgate last month, are seventh in the second tier.

This is just the second time they have ever been this far in the FA Cup, losing to Manchester United at this stage in 1957.

"I've always been confident no matter what the situation is," Woodgate said. "We're definitely the underdogs in the game because Southampton are a Premier League team, but we go in thinking that we can win the game.

"If it has to go to extra time, if it has to go to penalties, we're confident that we can cause an upset, even though Southampton are a really good team."

