Mihailo Ristic (left) and Stefan Mitrovic (right) in action against Russia in the Nations League last November

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic could be without a number of his squad members for Wednesday's opening World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland because of Covid-19 rules.

As it stands, French-based trio Predrag Rajkovic, Stefan Mitrovic and Mihailo Ristic will be unavailable.

French clubs have been told not to release players if their national teams are playing outside the European Union.

Serbia have further qualifiers against Portugal and Azerbaijan in late March.

"There are indications that some of them might miss our opening three games," new Serbia boss Stojkovic told a news conference about his squad situation although he later said he was "confident a solution will be found for them to join us".

The World Cup qualifiers in Europe are set to be heavily affected by clubs refusing to release players for international duty due to quarantines and other restrictions.

Stojkovic, who took over earlier this month after Serbia failed to reach Euro 2020, also vowed that the country's fortunes would improve following what he called a "shambolic performance" against Scotland in the play-off final defeat in November.

After the home game against Ireland on 24 March, Serbia host European champions Portugal three days later before they face Azerbaijan away on 30 March.

Goalkeeper Rajkovic plays for Stade de Reims with Strasbourg defender Mitrovic and Montpellier midfielder Ristic also in danger of being affected by the ruling of the French professional league (LFP).

Stojkovic, a former attacking midfielder who helped the former Yugoslavia reach the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup and Euro 2000, also defended his decision to include out-of-form Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in his 30-man squad.

"People are right to ask why he's been called given his poor recent form and limited game time - but I believe in him and I am ready to support him," said Stojkovic.

"He needs to restore his confidence and he can't do that on the sidelines."