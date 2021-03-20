Last updated on .From the section Irish

Dale Gorman celebrates his goal as Glenavon keeper Craig Hyland picks the ball out of the net

Jay Donnelly hit a double as Glentoran secured a 3-1 league win over Glenavon at the Oval four days after losing to the Lurgan Blues.

Luke McCullough's own goal put Glenavon in front after 25 minutes but the lead only lasted 90 seconds.

Donnelly lobbed keeper Craig Hyland to level and Dale Gorman slotted in from Rory Donnelly's cross to make it 2-1.

Gorman's deflected free-kick was turned in by Donnelly six minutes from time to seal a deserved victory.

Glenavon prevailed 2-1 at Mourneview Park on Tuesday and they took the lead after a lacklustre start to the game in east Belfast.

McCullough was put under pressure by Matthew Fitzpatrick as a looping cross came in and he headed past Rory Brown from close range.

The hosts wasted little time to deliver their response with Gorman sliding Donnelly through and his lofted finish made it all-square.

Rory Donnelly pounced on defensive error and set up Gorman to fire low under Hyland and into the net.

Gorman saw a volley blocked at the start of the second half and Hyland denied Jay Donnelly after he outmuscled Matthew Snoddy to go clear.

It was a largely scrappy second half before Glentoran extended their advantage when Donnelly tapped in from Gorman's set-piece.