Cliftonville edged Larne 1-0 when the side met at Solitude last month

Danske Bank Premiership Date: Saturday 20 March Kick-offs: 15:00 GMT and 17:30 Coverage: Listen to Radio Ulster Sportsound commentary and reports for 15:00 games. Watch Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United on BBC Sport Online and BBC iPlayer at 15:30. Live online text updates for all five fixtures.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch says there are still "twists and turns" to come in the rest of the campaign as his team prepare to face Cliftonville.

The Inver Park side sit third and 11 points behind pacesetters Linfield while the Reds will go just a point behind Larne with an away win.

"Cliftonville are on good run at the minute so it's a match we're looking forward to," said Lynch.

"I hope we can bring confidence into the game after winning two in a row."

He added: "It's seven points out of nine for us and we're really pleased with that. We knew it was going to be a long season and there's going to be twists and turns along the way.

"We just need to look after ourselves now and we need to get points on the board. We need to build a bit of confidence again and we've done that in the last couple of games."

Mind the gap

Coleraine are Linfield's closest challengers and although the gap is seven points the Bannsiders have two games in hand.

Oran Kearney's men welcome Carrick Rangers to the Showgrounds while fixture rescheduling, because of postponements, sees two games with the same match-ups from Tuesday night.

Glentoran have the chance to exact swift revenge on Glenavon at the Oval after losing out 2-1 while Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United meet at Milltown in our 17:30 live game four days after they played out a 1-1 draw.

Dejection for Glentoran's Ciaran O'Connor as Robert Garrett celebrates scoring for Glenavon in Tuesday's game

It;s been a tough start for new Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels with defeats by Larne and Linfield in his opening two games before Saturday's encounter against Portadown at Stangmore Park

The bottom side have lost their last six Premiership matches and Shiels is still assessing his players after going down 2-0 to the Blues on Tuesday night.

"We've played two of the top teams in the league - they've been difficult games but we've caused both sides problems," he said.

"We were brave, we made the pitch big, we tried to play in tight areas and open the pitch up. I learned a lot from the Linfield game, about when it was tough who wanted to get on the ball and who didn't.

"I'm fed up hearing about this 'go out and work hard' - that doesn't interest me, that's a given. I'm worried about who's brave, helping a team-mate on the ball and making an angle as those are the things that will help us move forward."